Nigeria: APC UK Disowns 'Rogue Group'

London — The All Progressives Congress (APC) UK chapter has disowned a 'rogue group' which purportedly represented the chapter and on a number of occasions put out statements on its behalf.

In a statement issued in London at the weekend and signed by the chairman of APC UK, Dr Philip Idaewor decried the "unwholesome behaviour by one Mr Ade Omole and his rogue group for misrepresenting our chapter and portraying the party to the public in bad light".

The statement, made available to Daily Trust, was addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and copied to President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the chief executive of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, among others.

Dr Idaewor, who lamented that the actions of Mr Omole and his cohorts portrayed the party in bad light and created an impression of factions in the APC UK, urged the leadership of the APC and the government to always verify the authenticity of persons coming from the UK who lay claims to representing our party.

"For the avoidance of doubt and for the record, I wish to state clearly that Mr Ade Omole does not represent APC UK chapter. He does not have the permission of the chapter to do so. Furthermore, all statements issued in his name on behalf of APC UK chapter, do not represent the party", the statement said.

"Also, statements signed off by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, Mr Joseph Adebola and Abdul Samad Rabiu Jnr should be noted as not emanating from APC UK Chapter, as none of these persons is a registered member of APC UK chapter", the statement added.