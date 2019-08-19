Tanzania Journalist Kabendera's Case Set for August 30

Tanzania on Monday set the hearing of an economic crimes case against journalist Erick Kabendera for August 30, 2019.
Kabendera was charged on August 5 with money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime.
He was arrested the previous week over what police said were issues concerning his citizenship.
Britain, the United States and rights groups in early August urged Tanzania to guarantee due process of law for the journalist.
Kabendera, 39, has written for national and international publications, including, The EastAfrican, The Guardian and The Times of London.
He published a story last month in the The EastAfrican about purported internal divisions within the ruling party before a presidential election in 2020.
In early August, Kabendera's lawyer Jebra Kambole was reported saying the questioning of the journalist indicated that his arrest and prosecution are linked to his work.
