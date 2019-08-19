South Africa: Body Found in the Boot of a Burnt Vehicle

18 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

A body, burnt beyond recognition, has been discovered in the boot of a car that had been set alight.

The discovery was made after City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Services extinguished the fire in the early hours of Sunday.

"This morning at 07:20 the City's Fire & Rescue Services received an emergency call of a motor vehicle alight in Valley Street, Blue Downs.

"A fire engine from Mfuleni and a rescue vehicle from Kuilsriver Fire Stations were dispatched to the incident.

"As per protocol the vehicle was searched and a body burnt beyond recognition was discovered inside the boot," spokesperson Jermain Carelse said in a statement on Sunday.

The scene was then handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

"This office can confirm that a murder case is under investigation after a body was found in a burnt out Hyundai Ascent in Silversands Road Mfuleni this morning [Sunday].

"No one has been arrested as yet," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut told News24.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.