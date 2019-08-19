South Africa: Body Found in the Boot of a Burnt Vehicle

A body, burnt beyond recognition, has been discovered in the boot of a car that had been set alight.
The discovery was made after City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Services extinguished the fire in the early hours of Sunday.
"This morning at 07:20 the City's Fire & Rescue Services received an emergency call of a motor vehicle alight in Valley Street, Blue Downs.
"A fire engine from Mfuleni and a rescue vehicle from Kuilsriver Fire Stations were dispatched to the incident.
"As per protocol the vehicle was searched and a body burnt beyond recognition was discovered inside the boot," spokesperson Jermain Carelse said in a statement on Sunday.
The scene was then handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.
"This office can confirm that a murder case is under investigation after a body was found in a burnt out Hyundai Ascent in Silversands Road Mfuleni this morning [Sunday].
"No one has been arrested as yet," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut told News24.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
