Kenya: Tanasha Sets Date for Her Baby Shower

Tanasha Donna have set the date for their baby shower.

Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna have set the date for their baby shower for Thursday, August 22, 2019.

The Kenyan radio presenter made the announcement on her Instagram page on Saturday evening.

Diamond and Tanasha are expecting their first baby as a couple.

Tanasha further revealed that the all-white party will be held at the Best Western Coral Beach Hotel, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

ARE YOU INVITED ?🎉🎈👶🏽 🍼 #allwhitebabyshower @bestwesterncoralbeachhotel 📷 @sakshed

A post shared by Tanasha Donna Oketch (@tanashadonna) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:40am PDT

The hotel is situated on the shores of the Indian Ocean in the exclusive Msasani Peninsula area, just 15 kilometres from Julius Nyerere International Airport.

It sits on beautifully manicured gardens.

Last week, Tanasha shared photos from her maternity photo shoot.

Although Diamond was conspicuously absent, Tanasha went on to thank him for selecting the best crew for the shoot.

Thank you Lord for this blessing. @diamondplatnumz ❤️🙏 A huge thanks to the well recommended squad that came home yesterday and made this happen. Photography: @sakshed Make up: @laviemakeup Hair styling: @aristotee Floral styling: @noelgiotz Jewellery: @ley_jewellers

A post shared by Tanasha Donna Oketch (@tanashadonna) on Aug 12, 2019 at 2:02am PDT

The couple announced that they were expecting a son on July 7, 2019, during Tanasha and Mama Dangote's birthday party dubbed 707 After Party.