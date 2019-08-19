Nigeria: I Trust, Count On You for a Perfect Work - Buhari Tells Ministers Designate

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday said he was counting on the intelligent, administrative prowess and capabilities of the nominated ministers, noting that working together and trusting each other would help his administration achieve its campaign promises.
"I count on you", Buhari stated.
Addressing them ahead of their inauguration on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari pontificated on the need for a collaborative work.
His words, "We must work as a team. Working as a team demands that we know what the next person is doing. You must open communication with your colleagues. Lack of communication leads to lack of cooperation and sub-optimal performance.
"We are working to lift Nigerians out of poverty and set them on the path to prosperity. We intend to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over the next 10 years."
"I congratulate all newcomers who are joining the first-termers. You're in office to assist and advise the President in running the affairs of Nigeria. A great privilege to be called to serve and you must grasp the chance with two hands and put in your best efforts."
