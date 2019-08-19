South Africa: New Born Baby Found in Bin, Mother Sought

SAPS Humewod detectives are urgently seeking the mother of a new born baby boy found dumped in a bin in Summerstrand this morning, 18 August 2019.
According to police information, at about 08:30, a vagrant was rummaging in a bin at the corners of Beach Road and 2nd Avenue when he saw the baby in the bin with the umbilical cord still attached. The baby was already dead. A case of concealment of birth was opened and is under investigation.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother or is suspicious of anyone who may have been recently pregnant and has given birth is asked to contact SAPS Humewood on 041 5045019/20.
Read the original article on SAPS.
