Nigeria: PDP Moves to Stop God-Fathers From Choosing Governorship Candidates

19 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not allow any form of impunity to characterise the process leading to the choice of its candidates for the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The party also cautioned all aspirants on its platform in the two states to be law-abiding before, during and after the primaries.

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, told newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja that the board was working closely with the National Working Committee (NWC) to specifically stop the influence of political god-fathers in the emergence of candidates.

He explained that imposition of candidates was capable of bringing down any political party at the polls, adding that PDP was committed and determined to retaining power in Bayelsa State and reclaiming power in Kogi State respectively.

"The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP is doing everything possible to ensure that there is no impunity, godfatherism and lawlessness," he said.

"All our aspirants in the two states must eschew bitterness so that we will produce the two governors that we will be proud of.

"The screening committee is out to do a good job on all the aspirants and I want to say the BoT is working closely with the NWC to ensure that the right things are done," he said.

