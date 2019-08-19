South Africa: Nearly 20 Coffins Found in Johannesburg House - Police

19 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Nearly 20 coffins were discovered at a house in Orange Grove, Johannesburg, on Sunday, police have said.

This after a "raid" was conducted by concerned residents. Houses were searched for drugs and other illegal activities taking place.

While the group was busy with their search, they came across coffins stored in one of the homes, Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said, after the discovery, the group called the police to the site.

"When we got there, we found the coffins and took them to the police station. We will open an inquiry to establish how the coffins landed in the house," he said.

He added that the "owner" of the property had not been found and was still at large. Makhubele said a search for the person responsible for the house was also under way.

It is unclear whether the coffins were used or not, but they seemed new, Makhubele said.

At this stage, there was no suspicion of drug trading and an investigation was under way.

No one has been arrested.

Source: News24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved.

