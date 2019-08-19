Nigeria: Wadume - How Kidnap Suspect Was Freed From Home

An army captain allegedly freed suspected kidnapper, Hamisu Wadume at his personal residence after whisking him away from the Ibi military base in Taraba State, Daily Trust gathered yesterday.
Three policemen and one civilian; Inspector Mark Edaile, Sergeant Usman Danzumi, Sergeant Dahiru Musa and Olajide Owolabi, who arrested Wadume, were killed by soldiers along Ibi-Wukari road in Taraba state, on 7 August 2019.
The policemen were from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence Response Team (IRT).
Daily Trust gathered yesterday from a source familiar with the investigation that after the shooting the soldiers moved all the killed policemen and the wounded to their base, including kidnap suspect Wadume, who was still in handcuff and leg chain.
It was from the military base that the captain moved Wadume to his personal residence in Ibi, after which he was freed. A welder was allegedly called to free Wadume from the handcuffs and leg chain.
Daily Trust also learnt that the captain and some policemen now in custody went to the police office to destroy the records.
"Fortunately, there are other records of their arrival, including an official letter in the policy file of the police station," the source said.
When contacted yesterday police spokesman DCP, Frank Mba refused to comment on the matter, saying it was still an ongoing investigation.
Attempts to contact Defence spokesman Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu was unsuccessful yesterday evening at the time of filing this report. His mobile phone number was unreachable.
