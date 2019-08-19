South Africa: Condolences for Victims of Midrand Accident

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed heartfelt condolences to friends and family who lost their loved ones in a minibus taxi collision in Midrand.

The accident took place on Sunday, on the N1 Highway southbound, between the Allendale Road off-ramp and the Buccleuch Interchange, affecting both sides of traffic.

"Initial reports indicate that nine people died, while three others - including a five-year-old child - survived," the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

The latest media reports indicate that the death toll has climbed to 10 people.

Mbalula was on the scene. He made his way to the site, after inspecting a series of law enforcement roadblocks to highlight the signing of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill into law.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Crash Investigation Unit was also on site and will investigate the cause of the collision.

The Minister on Saturday welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of the AARTO Bill into law.

The AARTO Act brings with it new provisions of the road traffic law, such as the addition of the electronic serving of infringement documents, setting up of the points demerit system and creation of rehabilitation centres for habitual infringers.

"During the Department of Transport's Budget Vote Speech, this administration made a promise to road users, that in the spirit of Khawuleza, we will expedite service delivery and deal decisively with lawlessness on the roads, in a bid to drastically reduce road fatalities.

"The signing into law of the AARTO Amendment Bill has brought that promise to fruition," the Minister said.