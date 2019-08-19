South Africa: Hefty Sentences for Trio Following Conviction of Kidnapping and Murder of a KZN Man

18 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Durban High Court has handed down hefty sentences to three men found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 47-year-old Sipho Vusi Sithole.

Sihle Mchunu, 25, Sibusiso Mathaba, 26, and Mfihlakalo Zibisi, 29, were convicted last week following Sithole's death in July 2018.

"On July 15, 2018, Sithole's daughter arrived at her home in Groutville and found the house ransacked. She could not find her father. She reported the matter to KwaDukuza police and a missing person's inquiry was opened for investigation," Captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement on Sunday.

Sithole's vehicle was found abandoned in the area a week later and his body was found in the Uthukela river.

The missing persons inquiry was subsequently changed to a murder and kidnapping case.

"Following a rigorous investigation the investigating officer arrested three suspects a few weeks later. He was convinced that he had gathered enough evidence to secure a conviction," Gwala added.

The accused remained in custody throughout the trial.

"Mchunu and Mathaba were each sentenced to 25 year's imprisonment for murder and five years' imprisonment for kidnapping. Zibisi was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for murder and five years' imprisonment for kidnapping," Gwala concluded.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.