South Africa: One Killed, Cop Killer Suspect Arrested in KZN Shootout

18 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A criminal with links to the fatal shooting of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been nabbed, while his accomplice was shot and killed during their arrest this weekend, officials said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said various police teams confronted a heavily armed criminal gang in Nhlawe, Weenen on Saturday.

"The men resisted attempts to arrest them and a shoot-out ensued. A 28-year-old suspect was fatally wounded during the exchange of gun fire while a 21-year-old suspect was placed under arrest."

Naicker said police seized two AK-47 rifles, an R5 rifle, an air gun and 101 rounds of ammunition at the scene.

He added that initial investigations indicated that the 21-year-old was "positively linked" to the May 11 murder of off-duty police officer, Constable Nkosinathi Khumalo, 35, who was shot and killed at Estcourt.

After Khumalo was shot, he was dragged out of his vehicle and his killers fled with his car.

Naicker said the arrested man would appear at the Weenen Magistrates Court on Monday.

KZN police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula hailed the breakthrough in Khumalo's case.

"The arrest and recovery of these firearms are evident that police officers in this province are closing in on criminal gangs who commit serious crimes in the false belief that they can evade law enforcement. These types of operations are going to be intensified so that we break this vicious cycle of serious and violent crimes in KZN," he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.