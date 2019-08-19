Nigeria: FCT Police Nab Suspected 'One Chance' Thieves

19 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Police in the FCT have arrested some suspected members of an interstate 'one chance' syndicate.

A statement by the command's spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manza, said operatives of the command, acting on tip-off, smashed the gang while trying to escape from Abuja to Jos.

He said the syndicate members whose names he gave as Chikezie Ugwu, Kelechi Edeh, Omoba Frank, Patience Ishaya, Rita Matthew and Faith Gaiyus, were trailed and arrested at Bade in Kaduna State.

Manza said the gang, which has been on the command's wanted list for nefarious activities, operated between Abuja and Jos to avoid police arrest.

He said a Golf car with registration number XB 386 KEF and a razor blade were recovered from the suspects.

The PPRO also said men of the command's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) busted another one chance robbery syndicate that operated between AYA (Asokoro), Kubwa, Zuba, and Nyanya axis.

He said the syndicate also operated in a black Golf car loaded with bags of sachet water to avoid suspicion.

He gave the names of the suspects as Oryu Ugo, Terdoo Zugo and Monday Godwin, saying the suspects, who have been evading police arrest, ran out of luck and were arrested at their hideout in Uke, Nasarawa State.

According to him, a black Golf car with registration number EY 698 ABJ was recovered from the suspects.

He said all the suspects would be prosecuted upon conclusion of investigation.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

