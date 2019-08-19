South Africa: IPID Investigating Incident After Off-Duty Anti-Gang Unit Member Shot Dead

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating an incident in Franschhoek, Western Cape after an off-duty anti-gang unit (AGU) member was shot and killed on Saturday night.
"It is alleged the deceased member was at a premises in Skool Street when a group of community members descended in a confrontational manner and subsequently left," Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Sunday.
Police were called to the scene. Among those to respond was a 41-year-old colleague of the deceased. Shots were fired, resulting in Sergeant David Hoffman being hit.
"When the shooting occurred, which claimed the life of Sergeant David Hoffman, his colleague was with him.
"The 41-year-old member has since been detained and an IPID investigation is under way," Potelwa explained.
It's unclear why the community confronted Hoffman.
Acting Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Sindile Mfazi, has since expressed condolences to the family of Hoffman on behalf of the South African Police Service (SAPS) management.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
