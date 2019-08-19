South Africa: Taxi Driver Nabbed for Involvement in Truck Hijacking

Johannesburg police have arrested a taxi driver suspected of being involved in the hijacking of a truck in Diepkloof, Soweto on Friday afternoon.

The 34-year-old man is believed to have driven a Quantum taxi behind the truck after two of his colleagues stopped the truck at the RNA Distribution.

The driver of the truck had just delivered a parcel at the warehouse, when one of the suspects knocked on the driver's door and told him someone was calling him from the warehouse.

"He stopped the truck and was pointed with a firearm (sic). They forced him and his crew to the middle of the seat; two suspects jumped into their truck and drove it," Captain Xoli Mbele said in a statement on Sunday.

The third suspect followed behind them in a white Quantum taxi.

"They offloaded all the parcels to the Quantum and locked them (truck crew) at the back of the truck at Riverlea," Mbele further explained.

The goods stolen are approximately worth R100 000.

The victims were eventually rescued by their managers.

"Two suspects are still at large and police investigation is underway," Mbele concluded.

The 34-year-old suspect will appear in the Brixton Magistrate Court on Monday.

