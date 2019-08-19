Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - No Intention to Contest Against Akeredolu - Deputy Governor

Akure — Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, yesterday declared that he had no intention to contest the 2020 governorship election against his boss, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu under any political party.

The declaration of Ajayi was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo against the backdrop of rumour going round that the deputy governor was planning to contest against Akeredolu who is warming up for second term in office.

Ajayi, who described the story, which also alleged that he was planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a sponsored one to cause disaffection between him and his boss, said he remained a bonafide member of the ruling party in the state.

The deputy governor also described the report as handiwork of attention and job seekers that would go to any length to cause strain into good working relationship between him and his boss for their selfish reasons.

"The Deputy Governor is unperturbed by this sponsored story and the ones before it as these are the handiwork of attention and job seekers. These funny characters are well known within the political circle in Ondo State.

"This is to say that this is a blatant falsehood as Hon. Agboola Ajayi remains a bonafide member of the APC and has no plan to dump the party for any rival political party. There is no place where the Deputy Governor has met with stalwarts of the PDP not to talk of dividing their party.

"The Deputy Governor also uses the medium to apologise to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State whose name was dragged into the murky water of Ondo State politics as being the sponsor of alleged plan of Hon. Agboola Ajayi to contest on the PDP's platform in Ondo State.

"Hon. Agboola Ajayi also remains as the Deputy Governor and loyal to his boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN. He was chosen as the Deputy Governor at the benevolent of his boss, Governor Akeredolu.

"This is to say emphatically that Hon. Agboola Ajayi has no intention to contest against his boss," the statement said.

While stating that the story was meant to portray Ajayi as desperate person ready to rock the boat, the statement said deputy governor is a seasoned politician that knows the limitation of his office and would not rock the boat of the current administration.

"The story is another grand plan by the busy bodies and professional blackmailers to create division within the ranks of the ruling APC in Ondo State in order to create advantage which does not exist anywhere.

"Let us say for the umpteenth time that Hon. Agboola Ajayi has no problem with his boss as the governor who was elected as the governor of Ondo State and he is discharging that responsibilities to the best of his ability.

"The developments in all strata are feasible for the blind to see and it is well appreciated by the people of Ondo State.

"Let the busy bodies and professional blackmailers find another job to do.

"The seat of the Deputy Governor is an exalted seat, and let those who are interested in becoming the Deputy in the next dispensation wait till when Arakunrin Akeredolu is ready to pick who will run with him in the next election for the further development of Ondo State.

"These people must know that Hon. Agboola Ajayi is not a desperate politician. It is God that gives position at his appointed time," it stated.