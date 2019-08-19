Liberia: GN Bank-Liberia Allays Fear

The Management of GN Liberia Limited said recent decision by the Central Bank of Ghana relative to revocation of licenses does not affect its operation in Liberia.

It recalled that on 16th August 2019, the Central Bank of Ghana announced the revocation of the licenses of twenty-three Savings and Loans Companies and Finance House Companies, including GN Savings and Loans Company.

However, the bank in a statement said "for the avoidance of doubt, the Management of GN Bank Liberia Limited wishes to assure all our cherished customers that this decision does not affect our operations here in Liberia. It will also not impact GN Bank Liberia Limited in any way."

"We wish to reiterate the fact that GN Bank remains strong and viable.

We will continue to be in Liberia into the foreseeable future and continue to introduce innovative products and services to serve our cherished customers and the Liberian people better," the bank concluded in the statement.