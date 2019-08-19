Nigeria: ANRP Is Third Force in Kogi - Governorship Aspirant

Lokoja — A governorship aspirant on the platform of Abundant Nigerian Renewal Party (ANRP), Mr. Emmanuel Orugun, has said his party is the third force Kogi State has been waiting for in the November 16 election.

Mr Orugun, who stated this yesterday in Lokoja while addressing newsmen at the ANRP secretariat where he presented his blueprint, called on the electorate to see beyond the dominance of PDP and APC in the state and embrace his aspirations.

Orugun said his ambition was to build a 'New Kogi', adding that if elected, he will tackle corruption, out-of-school children syndrome, overdependence on federal allocation and low economic status.

"One of the greatest ethos of ANRP which I love with passion states that 'The secret of change is to focus all of our energy not on fighting the old but on creating the new.' This tells us that since the way we have been moving for about 18 years as a state is not working for us, we need a total change; a total renewal in terms of our attitude and practice of politics," he said.