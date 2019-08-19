Rwanda: Basketball Playoffs - Patriots Players Urged to Stay Focused

19 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Henry Mwinuka, the head coach of Patriots basketball club, has urged his players to remain focused as they prepare for Game 2 of the playoffs finals.

The defending champions beat Rwanda Energy Group 67-58 in Game 1 on August 9 to take a 1-0 advantage ahead of the second game, which is scheduled for August 30.

In an interview with this publication, Tanzania-born Mwinuka said, "We won Game 1, but I was not satisfied with how we played. We can do better."

Patriots look to win their third championship in four years, and they're second in a row.

"It is going to be tough. We have to step up and take every game seriously if we are to retain the title. And, that requires players to stay focused and put in a lot of work during training."

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.