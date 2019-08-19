South Africa: Telephone Numbers to Be Used At the Burnt Acornhoek Police Station

press release

Following the damage caused by a fire at Acornhoek Police Station, the police management has set up a temporary Community Service Centre to ensure that service delivery is not interrupted. In addition to the CSC, cellphone numbers have been made available to members of the community as an alternative means of communication.

The management would also like to inform the community that when they want to access the police station, there are signs which have been put up to direct them accordingly, for their own convenience.

The numbers to use are:

Community Service Centre: 071 257 0052 and 079 801 2832.

Cluster Commander: Major General Dianah Mashele 082 565 8065.

Station Commander: Colonel Nicholas Ntiwane 082 585 8326.

Branch Commander: Albert Manzini 082 469 1031.

Visible Policing Commander: Captain Sinet Sikgobela 079 660 8422.

The police management reassures the surrounding communities that service delivery has not and will not be interrupted.