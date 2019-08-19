Uganda: 10 Dead in Uganda Fuel Truck Explosion

A fuel tanker that Sunday evening burst into flames in Kyambura trading centre, Rubirizi District, in western Uganda, has left at least 10 people dead and dozens unaccounted for.

According to Ms Harriet Nabukenya, the Rubirizi District Resident District Commissioner, the driver of the fuel truck lost control and rammed into two commuter taxis that were parked on the roadside.

Seconds later, it burst into flames.

Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson Martial Tumusiime later said that witness accounts and initial investigations indicate the fire started from the charcoal stoves owned by roadside vendors at the trading centre.

The fire spread to dozens of houses and shops.

Ms Nabukenya on Sunday said that close to 40 retail and wholesale shops were burnt down.

Kyambura town, which is near Queen Elizabeth National Park, is home to about 2,000 people, according to Mr Sylvester Agubanshongerera, the Rubirizi District chairperson.

Mr Onesmus Nkesiga, whose shop was burnt, on Sunday said that he lost goods worth Ush20 million (about $5,600).

Firefighters who arrived at the scene almost one hour later, saved some items from several shops.