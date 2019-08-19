Uganda: 10 Dead in Uganda Fuel Truck Explosion

A fuel tanker that Sunday evening burst into flames in Kyambura trading centre, Rubirizi District, in western Uganda, has left at least 10 people dead and dozens unaccounted for.
According to Ms Harriet Nabukenya, the Rubirizi District Resident District Commissioner, the driver of the fuel truck lost control and rammed into two commuter taxis that were parked on the roadside.
Seconds later, it burst into flames.
Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson Martial Tumusiime later said that witness accounts and initial investigations indicate the fire started from the charcoal stoves owned by roadside vendors at the trading centre.
The fire spread to dozens of houses and shops.
Ms Nabukenya on Sunday said that close to 40 retail and wholesale shops were burnt down.
Kyambura town, which is near Queen Elizabeth National Park, is home to about 2,000 people, according to Mr Sylvester Agubanshongerera, the Rubirizi District chairperson.
Mr Onesmus Nkesiga, whose shop was burnt, on Sunday said that he lost goods worth Ush20 million (about $5,600).
Firefighters who arrived at the scene almost one hour later, saved some items from several shops.
Read the original article on East African.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.