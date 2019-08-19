South Africa: Icasa Grants Kwesé Free to Air TV Broadcasting Service Licence

press release

Reasons for Decision to grant a commercial free to air TV broadcasting service licence to KWESÉ free TV

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published its Reasons For Decision to grant Kwesé TV a Commercial Free To Air Television Broadcasting Services and related Radio Frequency Spectrum Licences.

The Reasons for Decision document provide details of the process and procedure that lead to granting of the Commercial Free To Air Television Broadcasting Licence to Kwesé Free TV.

ICASA embarked on a comprehensive process as contemplated in the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) as well as the Promotion of Administrative Act (PAJA) to review the applications before it in respect of the licensing of an additional Commercial Free To Air Television Broadcasting Services and related Radio Frequency Spectrum Licences.

In coming to a decision as to whether to grant or refuse a licence application the Authority, considered various criteria set out in the legislation and the Invitation To Apply (ITA) as published as well as the provisions of the ECA. These considerations included the following:

1. Compliance with the relevant provisions of the ECA

2. Compliance with the requirements of the ITA

3. Market research: Demand, Need and Support of the proposed service;

4. Viability of the business plan and financial means of the Applicant; and

5. Capability, expertise and experience of the Applicant and its employees in business in general and in broadcasting in particular.

After careful consideration of each application and being cognizant of the prevailing provisions of the ECA and the requirements of the ITA, the Authority undertook a decision to award Kwesé Free TV an Individual Commercial Free-To-Air Television Broadcasting Service Licence and Radio Frequency Spectrum Licence 55% of MUX 3 frequencies.

ICASA is still of the view that the licensing of an additional Individual Commercial Free-To-Air Television Broadcasting Licence and Radio Frequency Spectrum Licence will stimulate competition and increase the variety of television broadcasting services available to South Africans. This process also sought to ensure that previously disadvantaged individuals are given an opportunity to participate meaningfully in the broadcasting sector.

The Reasons Document can be found on this link

Issued by: Independent Communications Authority of South Africa