South Africa: Remember the Suzy Collection Doll? She Bids Farewell After 66 Years Outside Supermarkets

The Western Cape Cerebral Palsy Association (WCCPA) will bid farewell to its long-standing collection doll at the end of the month.

As part of Cerebral Palsy Week, from August 26 to 30, the organisation will bid farewell to Suzy - a familiar figure in shopping centres across the province - after 66 years.

According to association director Gadija Koopman, a new logo and branding for the WCCPA will be introduced, together with an online fundraising platform.

"While living with cerebral palsy can be challenging to those diagnosed with it as well as their families, work is being done to lift the stigma of disability," said Koopman.

More than 17 million people live with cerebral palsy worldwide, according to the association. In South Africa, one in every 400 babies is diagnosed with cerebral palsy. This makes cerebral palsy one of the most common physical disabilities in the world.

The WCCPA has been providing services for the diagnosis, treatment, care, training and employment of people who have cerebral palsy for the past 65 years.

According to Koopman, intervention therapies have eased the stigma attached to the disability.

"Through intervention therapies, such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, people living with cerebral palsy can reach their potential and become happier, more involved adults with an accepted place in their communities," said Koopman.

