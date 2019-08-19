South Africa: Central Gauteng Lions Appoints New CEO

Cape Town — The Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) have announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Jono Leaf-Wright .

Leaf-Wright will take up his post on October 1, 2019.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur started cricket coaching in 2001 and was first involved with Gauteng Cricket during the 2003 Cricket World Cup through an internship programme.

Leaf-Wright has been involved with Montrose Primary School and the educational system for over 17 years and in 2009 completed and passed his CSA Level Three Coaching Qualification. He has been a Cricket South Africa National U19 Talent Scout for 11 years and the Lions U19 Coach for the past 11 years as well.

Leaf-Wright has assisted the Royal Challengers Bangalore in previous IPL's and Champions Leagues and more recently was appointed manager of Jozi Stars during the first Mzansi Super League in 2018.

"We are in challenging but exciting times in South Africa and with a spirit of innovation, partnerships, service excellence and a shared vision, I believe we will achieve the desired future for Gauteng Cricket. As I take on this role, I want to ensure that together with the CGL team, we will deliver cricket in the Province as well as a stadium that our sport loving community can be proud of. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Fredericks for the growth and development of the union as the largest in South Africa. I have big shoes to fill thanks to him," commented Leaf-Wright.

CGL President Jack Madiseng would like to thank long-standing CEO Greg Fredericks for his outstanding service and contribution;

"Greg has been an incredible asset to Central Gauteng Lions and a man that we are certainly sad to say farewell to. However, we welcome Jono to our team with open arms: We believe that Jono will flourish from the platform established by Fredericks and his team and that our fans, players and stakeholders will be well rewarded with an efficient, effective and innovative union that they can be proud of!"

Source: Sport24