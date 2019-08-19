South Africa: Steve Smith, Proteas Duo Rise in Test Batting Rankings

Cape Town — Australian batsman Steve Smith has jumped up to 2nd in the ICC Test batting rankings, closing the gap on India's Virat Kohli.

Smith has been in superb form this Ashes series, carding two centuries in the first Test before a courageous 92 at Lord's in the second Test this weekend.

He moves ahead of New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who slips down to 3rd.

Despite not playing any Test cricket currently, there are also moves up the rankings for the South African duo of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock, who climb to 6th and 7th , respectively.

Faf du Plessis is at No 10 on that list.

In the bowling rankings, the Proteas have two players in the top 10 with Kagiso Rabada 2nd and Vernon Philander 4th .

The Proteas are not in Test action again until they take on India in a three-match series in October.

ICC Test rankings:

Batting

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 922

2. Steve Smith (AUS) - 913

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 887

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 881

5. Henry Nicholls (NZ) - 770

6. Aiden Markram (SA) - 719

7. Quinton de Kock (SA) - 718

8. Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 716

9. Joe Root (ENG) - 710

10. Faf du Plessis (SA) - 702

Bowling

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 914

2. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 851

3. James Anderson (ENG) - 823

4. Vernon Philander (SA) - 813

5. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 794

6. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 793

7. Trent Boult (NZ) - 785

8. Mohammad Abbas (PAK) - 770

8. Jason Holder (WI) - 770

10. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 763

Source: Sport24