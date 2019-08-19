South Africa: Boks Move Past England in Rankings

19 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Springboks have moved past England into fourth spot on the official World Rugby rankings.

This follows South Africa's 24-18 win over Argentina in Pretoria on Saturday and England's 13-6 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

The Welsh, who have won 15 of their last 16 Tests, have moved past the All Blacks into top spot for the first time. New Zealand beat Australia 36-0 in Auckland to retain the Bledisloe Cup but it was not enough for them to relinquish top spot for the first time since November 2009.Elsewhere, France moved past Scotland into seventh spot after beating them 27-10 in Paris. Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings: 1. Wales 89.43 2. New Zealand 89.40 3. Ireland 88.69 4. South Africa 86.83 5. England 86.79 6. Australia 84.05 7. France 80.58 8. Scotland 79.01 9. Japan 77.21 10. Fiji 76.98 11. Argentina 76.29 12. Georgia 74.42 13. Italy 72.04 14. USA 71.93 15. Tonga 71.49 16. Samoa 69.08 17. Spain 68.15 18. Romania 66.69 19. Uruguay 65.18 20. Russia 64.81

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01 32. Kenya 51.44 33. Zimbabwe 51.42

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.