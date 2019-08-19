South Africa: Boks Move Past England in Rankings

Cape Town — The Springboks have moved past England into fourth spot on the official World Rugby rankings.

This follows South Africa's 24-18 win over Argentina in Pretoria on Saturday and England's 13-6 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

The Welsh, who have won 15 of their last 16 Tests, have moved past the All Blacks into top spot for the first time. New Zealand beat Australia 36-0 in Auckland to retain the Bledisloe Cup but it was not enough for them to relinquish top spot for the first time since November 2009.Elsewhere, France moved past Scotland into seventh spot after beating them 27-10 in Paris. Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings: 1. Wales 89.43 2. New Zealand 89.40 3. Ireland 88.69 4. South Africa 86.83 5. England 86.79 6. Australia 84.05 7. France 80.58 8. Scotland 79.01 9. Japan 77.21 10. Fiji 76.98 11. Argentina 76.29 12. Georgia 74.42 13. Italy 72.04 14. USA 71.93 15. Tonga 71.49 16. Samoa 69.08 17. Spain 68.15 18. Romania 66.69 19. Uruguay 65.18 20. Russia 64.81

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01 32. Kenya 51.44 33. Zimbabwe 51.42

Source: Sport24