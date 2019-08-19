Uganda: Former Cranes Coach Micho Dragged to Court Over Sexual Harassment

19 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nahashon Musungu | Nmg

Former Uganda cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević, is staring at a sex scandal just days after he sensationally quit his coaching job at top South African club Orlando Pirates.

Micho abruptly quit his job as Pirates coach, citing personal reasons and immediately flew out to his native country to be with his ill mother.

But South African newspaper Sunday World newspaper on Sunday reported that Micho is facing court charges for asking a 51-year-old woman to have sex with him.

However, the 49-year old has dismissed the reports which claim that he was forced to quit following complaints of indecent exposure 10 days ago by the said woman, who is a hotel cleaner.

"This (allegation) is a shame. My lawyers will be dealing with this. I have been the most respectful person, soldier, and servant of the game. I don't deserve this. It is baseless and unfair," Micho was quoted by Soccer Laduma.

'I am still in pain and with my bedridden mother. I am lucky I am out of the country, this is unbelievable set up to chase me out. I don't know who she (the accuser) is," he said.

Micho has amassed an impressive track record as one of the most successful coaches in Africa, dating back to stints as the coach of Tanzania's Young Africans, Saint Georges (Ethiopia), Al Hilal (Sudan), plus the Ugandan and Rwandan national football teams.

He has already been linked with a new job, as coach of Egyptian giants Zamalek and is understood to have also received an offer from Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.