Mauritius: Improving Quality of Life of Elderly and Condition of Workers Is a Priority for Government, Says PM

press release

The focus of the Government is to improve the quality of life of the elderly and the condition of workers. In that context, several measures are being taken to improve their standard of living, said the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday, during a ceremony marking the 52nd anniversary of the Human Service Trust (HST) in Calebasses.

The Prime Minister spoke about the sum allocated for the retirement pension that will reach Rs 6,710 in January 2020. In the future, he said, the retirement pension will further increase so that more consideration can be given to the elderly who have significantly contributed to the economic development of Mauritius. He also underlined that senior citizens will travel for free in the Metro. A fourth recreational centre for the elderly will soon be operational at Riambel and that two retirement homes will also be built, he further indicated.

Speaking about the newly voted Workers' Rights Bill, Mr Jugnauth expressed his wish for new enterprises to be created as well as for existing ones to continue to operate. In addition, he recalled the need to safeguard the interests of workers. According to him, the worker is not only a factor of production but also a human with aspirations. As the country progresses, it is imperative that each partner of the economy also experiences progress and that their interests are safeguarded, he emphasised.

Referring to the 52nd anniversary of the HST, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the accomplishments of the organisation which has contributed extensively in the development and advancement of the society and in the sociocultural field. He commended other cultural and religious organisations that are working towards the advancement and the teaching of religious values so that the young can preserve the rich heritage of Mauritius.