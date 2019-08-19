Uganda: Fuel Tanker Fire - Ten People Dead, Dozens Unaccounted for

A fuel tanker that Sunday evening burst into flames in Kyambura trading centre, Rubirizi District, in western Uganda, has left ten people dead and dozens unaccounted for.

According to Ms Harriet Nabukenya, the Rubirizi District Resident District Commissioner, the driver of the fuel truck lost control and rammed into two commuter taxis that were parked on the roadside.

Seconds later, it burst into flames.

The fire spread to dozens of houses and shops.

Ms Nabukenya said close to 40 retail and wholesale shops were burnt.

Kyambura town which is near Queen Elizabeth National Park, is home to about 2,000 people, according to Mr Sylvester Agubanshongerera, the Rubirizi District chairperson.

Mr Onesmus Nkesiga, whose shop was burnt, said that he lost goods worth Shs20 million.

Police fire fighters who arrived at the scene almost one hour later, saved some items from several shops.