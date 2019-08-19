Uganda: Ten People Die in Busembatia Road Accident

Ten people Sunday died in a road accident involving a commuter taxi and a bus.
The accident occurred at Busembatia on Tirinyi-Mbale Road, at about 6:50 pm.
The bus belonging to YY Coaches and Courier Services, had a head-on collision with a commuter taxi. The bus was travelling to Mbale.
All the 10 passengers in the taxi died on spot.
Mr Eratu Ojukuna, the Namutumba District Police Commander, blamed the accident on the bus driver who was reportedly trying to overtake
This is the second accident involving a YY Coaches bus in less than a week.
On Monday, two people died after a bus belonging to the same company overturned near Iganga town.
Read the original article on Monitor.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.