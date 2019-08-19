Uganda: Ten People Die in Busembatia Road Accident

18 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ronald Seebe

Ten people Sunday died in a road accident involving a commuter taxi and a bus.

The accident occurred at Busembatia on Tirinyi-Mbale Road, at about 6:50 pm.

The bus belonging to YY Coaches and Courier Services, had a head-on collision with a commuter taxi. The bus was travelling to Mbale.

All the 10 passengers in the taxi died on spot.

Mr Eratu Ojukuna, the Namutumba District Police Commander, blamed the accident on the bus driver who was reportedly trying to overtake

This is the second accident involving a YY Coaches bus in less than a week.

On Monday, two people died after a bus belonging to the same company overturned near Iganga town.

