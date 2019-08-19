Malawi: Chilwa Reformatory Centre Requires K6m for Water Supply System

Zomba — Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare has hailed staff at Chilwa Reformatory Centre for working tirelessly to reform children who have broken the law to become productive citizens.

The Minister, Mary Navicha said Friday when she visited the centre that the staff's hard work comes against a back ground of numerous challenges the centre is going through.

Some of the challenges as earlier highlighted by the centre's Principal, Moffat Hara include lack of running water in the boys' hostels and transport problems.

Hara had earlier said the institution would require K6 million to have water supply from Southern Region Water Board.

However, the minister commended the leadership of the reformatory centre for its commitment towards improving the welfare of children in conflict with the law.

Addressing the staff, Navicha said the institution does a good job of grooming and providing counseling to young boys to change their behaviour and become responsible citizens in future.

"I have taken note of the challenges you are facing and I will lobby for more resources so that these challenges are minimized," she said.

She informed the staff that her ministry was aware of their challenges which also include lack of instructors for various technical and vocational skills.

Speaking to the boys at the facility, the minister urged them to display good conduct and adopt the skills being imparted and education offered at the centre for them to become productive citizens.

Principal for Chilwa Reformatory Centre, Moffat Hara said one of the major challenges at the institution was lack of running water in the boys' hostels.

He said his institution needed K6 million to have water supply from Southern Region Water Board.

Hara also said lack of transport at the institution brings more problems, especially when one of the boys falls sick during the day or at night and needs to be ferried to Zomba Central Hospital for further medical attention.

Designed to accommodate 120 juveniles between the age of 14 and 18 from across the country, Chilwa Reformatory Centre currently has 27 young offenders with different offences such as murder, sexual assault, malicious damage and house-breaking.

There are only two reformatory centres in Malawi; the other is Mpemba Boys Home in Blantyre where children who are in conflict with the law are sent after court determination on the same.

After visiting Chilwa Reformatory Centre, Navicha who was accompanied by her Deputy, Grace Kwelepeta also toured Youth Net and Counselling, Tikondwe Irrigation Scheme and Tikondwe Community Based Organization in Senior Chief Malemia in the district.