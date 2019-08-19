South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Honours Women in Neighbourhood Watch and Community Policing Forum

press release

The MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, hosted a high tea in Lentegeur to recognise the contributions of women who are Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) volunteers and Community Policing Forum (CPF) members.

This marks the second women's month event hosted by the Department of Community Safety to recognise the contributions of women in NHWs and CPFs. Previously a high tea was held in Tulbagh to commend rural volunteers and members.

MEC Fritz said, "It is my absolute honour to recognise the unsung heroines of the Western Cape who put their lives on the line to safeguard their communities. As I travel about the Western Cape and engage with communities, I increasingly notice that women make up a significant number of the NHW volunteers and CPF members. For instance, the Delft NHW cluster, which consists of 18 accredited NHW structures, is led and assisted almost entirely by women. In our most gang-ravaged communities, it is commonplace to see women at the forefront in the fight against crime and gangsterism."

"I truly admire that these leaders have not given up, as they are an integral part of the fight against crime and gangsterism. They personally take on the responsibility of safety, which is what every model citizen should do to create a safer society", said MEC Fritz.

MEC Fritz further added, "Recently I attended a community meeting in Hanover Park where I met the NHW volunteers, all of whom were women. These women are role models to young girls as they are actively playing their part to make the province safer. Equally, they show young girls that they too can take charge and make their communities safer. It was fantastic to see that the sisters, aunties, mothers and grandmothers of the community are standing up together and saying NO! to crime and gangsterism."

Under the leadership of MEC Albert Fritz, the Department of Community Safety remains committed to ensuring that women continue to play a leading role in safeguarding the province.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety