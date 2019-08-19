Malawi: Mutharika Has No Sworn Statement to Be Witness in Malawi Poll Case - Judiciary

Photo: Nyasa Times
President Peter Mutharika (file photo).
19 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

President Peter Mutharika is not among the people who will take in the witness box in the ongoing presidential election case because he has not sworn any statement, Judiciary spokesperson has said.

Mutharika: Has no sworn statement to be witness

Registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal Agnes Patemba told a local radio that Mutharika will not appear and answer questions in the historic presidential election case.

She said those that will be cross-examined in the case are those that have sworn statements which are with the court.

"There is no sworn statement from President Mutharika," said Patemba.

Mutharika of the governing Democratic Party (DPP), who was declared winner of the May 21 2019 Presidential Election, is a first respondent, while Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is the second respondent.

Petitioners, Saulos Chilima of UTM Party and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) expressed interest to have Mutharika to be on the witnesses list of their elections case because of the statement he made declaring that some of his votes were 'stolen' in the Central Region despite MEC declaring him the winner of the disputed Presidential Election.

On Monday during the Constitutional Court hearing, UTM lead lawyer Dr Chikosa Silungwe also pointed out that Mutharika has not made any sworn statement in the matter.

But Titus Mvalo, one of the lawyers in Chakwera's legal team, said Mutharika, as a first respondent, was included on the list of people to the court to answer questions.

The audio recording of Mutharika's statement - which was submitted to court as evidence for Chilima - was played on Friday in court and against on Monday.

During his first post-election rally in Blantyre, Mutharika, while not elaborating, told the crowd that there was no rigging during the election although some of his votes were stolen.

Mutharika was declared winner in the elections after narrowly defeating his main challenger MCP torchbearer Chakwera with 1 940 709 votes against 1 781 740.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.