Namibia: Rhino Horns and Goods Worth N$100 Million Looted

Windhoek — Goods, among them rhino horns with a combined value of N$100 million, were stolen from a house in Outjo while the owner was away over the weekend.

Suspect(s) got away with 34 rhino horns, US$3 000 (N$45 000), 1 000 Euros (N$17 000), two cellphones, weddings rings, undisclosed amount of South Africa rand and three firearms that were in the safe.

According to Namibian Police Force Otjozondjupa Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas, the break-in happened between 9 and 11 August 2019.

She further said the 58-year-old owner left the house and went to his farm, which is also in the Outjo district. Andreas said the suspects gained entry through the roof and disconnected the alarm. The owner discovered his home was broken into on Sunday evening around 19h00.

Andreas told New Era no arrest have been made and police investigation continues.