South Africa: Electoral Commission Holds Municipal Ward By-Elections in Kwazulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Western Cape, 21 Aug

press release

Candidates contesting Municipal By-Elections on 21 August 2019

Four municipal ward by-elections will take place in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape on Wednesday, 21 August 2019.

The by-elections will be contested by sixteen (16) candidates from nine (9) political parties and one (1) independent candidate.

The details of the by-elections are as follows:

In KwaZulu-Natal:

Ward 07 in uMvoti Municipality - KZN245 will be contested by four (4) candidates: Xolile Prisca Mokoena from the African National Congress (ANC), Ntokozo Archiebold Zulu from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Emmanuel Mpanza from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). and Philani Godfrey Mavundla from National Freedom Party (NFP) .

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 68.26% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 83.35% of valid votes.

In Mpumalanga:

Ward 08 in Thembisile Hani Municipality - MP315 will be contested by two (2) candidates: Bongani Ntokozo Dlamini from the ANC, and Amon John Mahlangu from the EFF

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 53.19% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 77.52% of valid votes.

In the Western Cape:

Ward 95 in the City of Cape Town Municipality - CPT will be contested by six (6) candidates: Nolizwi Ngcana, an independent candidate, Xolisa Wilberforce Ngwekazi from the ANC, Baphelele Mavin Dokolwana from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Thivi Phelela from the EFF, Alfred Msukeli Goniwe from the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) and Luyolo Lengisi from The Organic Humanity Movement (OHM).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 56.58% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 82.96% of valid votes.

Ward 05 in the Knysna Municipality - WC048 will be contested by five (5) candidates: Carol Marshall Williams from the ANC, Hilton Romeo Tashwell Stroebel from the DA, Anthony Norman Freeman from the EFF, Margaretha Susan Campbell from the Knysna Independent Movement (KIM) and Alberto Riccardo Marbi from the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI).

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 65.44% and the DA candidate won the ward with 74.67% of valid votes.

Issued by: Independent Electoral Commission