Angola: Polio Vaccination Reaches Over 500,000 Children - Official

19 August 2019
Matala — More than 500,000 children aged from six months to five years old, have been vaccinated against poliomyelitis in the provinces of Huambo, Bié, Cuando Cubango, Cunene and Huíla.

According to the Health minister, Sílvia Lutukuta, the vaccination campaign which started last Friday expects to reach 1.184.687 children in the region.

Sílvia Lutukuta disclosed the information to the press on Saturday while visiting the central Huila province to oversee the National Vaccination Programme against Poliomyelitis in southern region of Angola.

In the meantime, according to the minister, despite of the registration of some cases of the disease in the country, Angola remains free from poliomyelitis for 11 years as a result of the control and epidemiological security programmes undertaken by the government.

