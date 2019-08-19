Mozambique: Maintenance Dredging of Maputo Port Will Start in October

19 August 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Luxemburg-based company Jan de Mul Dredging Ltd has won the public tender for maintenance dredging of the access channels to the port of Maputo, according to a Monday press release from the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC).

The access channels were completely dredged in 2016-17, increasing their depth from 11 to 14.3 metres. The maintenance dredging will keep the channels at this depth.

The dredging is due to begin n October and will take four months. An estimated 1.4 million cubic metres of sediment will be removed from the channels.

The MPDC release promises permanent coordination between the dredging team and port operations, to ensure that the access channel remains open to shipping. MPDC pledges that the dredging will not cause any disturbance to normal port operations.

Alongside the dredging, the MPDC is undertaking full rehabilitation of quays 6, 7, 8 and 9, which should be completed by the second quarter of 2020.

MPDC is a consortium formed between Mozambique's publicly owned ports and railways company, CFM, Grindrod of South Africa. DP World of Dubai and the private company Mocambique Gestores. The Mozambican government has leased out the port to MPDC until 2033.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.