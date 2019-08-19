Zimbabwe: Herentals Switch Off Zpc Kariba

19 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Herentals... ... ... ... ... . (0)1

ZPC Kariba ... ... ... ... ..(0) 0

HERENTALS makeshift striker Willmore Chimbetu made all the difference as his side collected maximum points in this Castle Lager Premier League match at Rufaro yesterday.

Chimbetu was used as a central striker by coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva in the absence of Blessing Majarira, who is injured.

And he scored the priceless goal after the break.

ZPC Kariba, who had not lost in the past three games, came into the match as favourites and showed that by dominating play in the first half, keeping Herentals goalkeeper Simbarashe Gondo a busy man.

Simbarashe Gorogodyo, Tawanda Nyamandwe and King Nasama all threatened for the visitors.

However, it was the hosts who got the all-important goal.

Herentals coach Mutiwekuziva said they needed the points in their battle against relegation.

"It has been a while since we collected maximum points and I am happy for the boys," he said.

"I am also happy for Chimbetu and we expect to see him more in that position in future."

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi had no kind words for his players.

"For us, it's a game we donated points and I am disappointed with my players who showed no signs of wanting to win.

"We could have easily won the game considering the way we dominated play but the players did not do justice to our play," said Tamirepi.

Teams

Herentals: S. Gondo, G. Chinobva, C. Mavhurune, B. Majarira (D. Chitsanzara 85th min), W. Chimbetu, J. Mutudza, I. Benza (W. Kapumha 70th min), R. Hachiro, B. Maunganidze, P. Chota, T. Benza.

ZPC Kariba: F. Sibanda, I. Nekati, M. Kunyarimwe, P. Ghani, S. Appiah (R. Hunda 80th min), B. Juru, T. Nyamandwe, B. Zuberu, C. Muleya, K. Nasama (D. Chikupe 65th min), S. Gorogodyo (B. Nyamuzihwa 65th min).

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Soccer
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.