Zimbabwe: Herentals Switch Off Zpc Kariba

Herentals... ... ... ... ... . (0)1

ZPC Kariba ... ... ... ... ..(0) 0

HERENTALS makeshift striker Willmore Chimbetu made all the difference as his side collected maximum points in this Castle Lager Premier League match at Rufaro yesterday.

Chimbetu was used as a central striker by coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva in the absence of Blessing Majarira, who is injured.

And he scored the priceless goal after the break.

ZPC Kariba, who had not lost in the past three games, came into the match as favourites and showed that by dominating play in the first half, keeping Herentals goalkeeper Simbarashe Gondo a busy man.

Simbarashe Gorogodyo, Tawanda Nyamandwe and King Nasama all threatened for the visitors.

However, it was the hosts who got the all-important goal.

Herentals coach Mutiwekuziva said they needed the points in their battle against relegation.

"It has been a while since we collected maximum points and I am happy for the boys," he said.

"I am also happy for Chimbetu and we expect to see him more in that position in future."

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi had no kind words for his players.

"For us, it's a game we donated points and I am disappointed with my players who showed no signs of wanting to win.

"We could have easily won the game considering the way we dominated play but the players did not do justice to our play," said Tamirepi.

Teams

Herentals: S. Gondo, G. Chinobva, C. Mavhurune, B. Majarira (D. Chitsanzara 85th min), W. Chimbetu, J. Mutudza, I. Benza (W. Kapumha 70th min), R. Hachiro, B. Maunganidze, P. Chota, T. Benza.

ZPC Kariba: F. Sibanda, I. Nekati, M. Kunyarimwe, P. Ghani, S. Appiah (R. Hunda 80th min), B. Juru, T. Nyamandwe, B. Zuberu, C. Muleya, K. Nasama (D. Chikupe 65th min), S. Gorogodyo (B. Nyamuzihwa 65th min).