South Africa: MEC Sharna Fernandez Addresses Stakeholders At African Regional Child Trauma Conference, 19 Aug

press release

On Monday, 19 August 2019, the MEC of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, will be delivering a keynote address at the Cape Town City Hall. The theme of the event is "Re-rooting Africa: Africa's Routes to Preventing and Responding to Child Abuse, Violence, and Neglect."

Protecting Africa's children from trauma of all types, as well as healing them from traumatic experiences, should be a major priority of every government in Africa. This conference aims to not only provide a platform for researchers and practitioners in the area of child therapy to network and share knowledge, but also to gather the combined expertise to create a charter on ending child violence which will help bring the subject of ending child violence to the forefront of discussions at national and regional levels on the African continent.

This event will provide African leaders and researchers an opportunity to gain an understanding of how far we have come in ensuring children's safety and protection; what gaps remain and how best to accelerate progress to end all violence against children by 2030.

