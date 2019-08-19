South Africa: MEC Sharna Fernandez Addresses Stakeholders At African Regional Child Trauma Conference, 19 Aug

On Monday, 19 August 2019, the MEC of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, will be delivering a keynote address at the Cape Town City Hall. The theme of the event is "Re-rooting Africa: Africa's Routes to Preventing and Responding to Child Abuse, Violence, and Neglect."
Protecting Africa's children from trauma of all types, as well as healing them from traumatic experiences, should be a major priority of every government in Africa. This conference aims to not only provide a platform for researchers and practitioners in the area of child therapy to network and share knowledge, but also to gather the combined expertise to create a charter on ending child violence which will help bring the subject of ending child violence to the forefront of discussions at national and regional levels on the African continent.
This event will provide African leaders and researchers an opportunity to gain an understanding of how far we have come in ensuring children's safety and protection; what gaps remain and how best to accelerate progress to end all violence against children by 2030.
Issued by: Western Cape Social Development
Read the original article on Govt of SA.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.