South Africa: Illegal Liquor Traders Nabbed in Limpopo

A joint operation between the National Liquor Authority (NLA) of the Department of Trade and Industry and other stakeholders has led to fines worth R10 650 being issued to liquor outlets in Limpopo.

"More than 50 liquor outlets ranging from taverns, restaurants, lodges and distributors were visited in Musina and Makhado, Limpopo, during the liquor awareness and enforcement operation," said the Department of Trade and Industry (dti).

Held on Sunday, the joint operation was conducted by the National Liquor Authority (NLA) of the dti, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (Ledet) and the Limpopo Liquor Board.

"The objective of the operation was to curb illegal trading of liquor, create an awareness on the effects of alcohol abuse and ensuring that liquor licence holders comply with the conditions of their licences," said the dti.

Colonel Sello Motau of the SAPS National Liquor Control, described the operation as a success and warned those who are trading liquor illegally that they will be arrested.

He further stressed the issue of making follow-ups, especially to all liquor traders who received compliance notices to ensure that they keep up with the law.

"The liquor officers must keep on going back to check if the people do not start selling illegally and provide them with more information on how to register to be a legal liquor trader. We need to get to a point where we normalise the legality of trading, especially in deep rural areas. Most importantly, education and awareness by all stakeholders must be prioritised at all times," said Motau.

Chief Director of the National Liquor Authority at the dti, Prea Ramdhuny, said the operation was aimed at reducing the socio-economic and other factors of alcohol abuse to curb the impact of contact crimes.

It was also intended to address the increasing number of unlicensed traders who do not adhere to their licence conditions, as required by law.