Mozambique: Nyusi Swears Buchili in for Second Term

Photo: AfDB
Filipe Nyusi, President Republic of Mozambique (file photo).
19 August 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday urged the Attorney-General's Office (PGR) to become "a star institution", rather than a collection of individuals who shine on their own account.

He was speaking in Maputo at a ceremony where he swore Beatriz Buchili into office for a second five year term as Attorney - General. He also swore Alberto Paulo in as the Deputy Attorney-General.

Nyusi said the PGR can only shine if it works as a team. Working as individuals, nobody will win.

He recognised the difficult task of the Attorney-General and her deputy, but assured them that the government will always stand with judges and prosecutors in the fight against the evils that plague Mozambican society.

Nyusi was convinced that "your professional experience, the knowledge you have of the institution, but mostly your personal qualities, your dedication, calm, patience, humility and sense of mission, augur well for this term of office".

"As parts of a team, always seek to lead by example", he urged, "prioritising collective success and the success of the institution".

Nyusi added that, when he became President in 2015, he took up the fight against corruption as "one of our strategic and priority objectives. We were clearly aware that the fight against corruption is permanent".

For her part, Buchili said she faces the challenge of implementing the PGR's strategic plan, and the priorities laid down in her previous term of office, notably the need to strengthen the institution in terms of human and material resources.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.