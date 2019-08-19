Mozambique: Nyusi Swears Buchili in for Second Term

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday urged the Attorney-General's Office (PGR) to become "a star institution", rather than a collection of individuals who shine on their own account.

He was speaking in Maputo at a ceremony where he swore Beatriz Buchili into office for a second five year term as Attorney - General. He also swore Alberto Paulo in as the Deputy Attorney-General.

Nyusi said the PGR can only shine if it works as a team. Working as individuals, nobody will win.

He recognised the difficult task of the Attorney-General and her deputy, but assured them that the government will always stand with judges and prosecutors in the fight against the evils that plague Mozambican society.

Nyusi was convinced that "your professional experience, the knowledge you have of the institution, but mostly your personal qualities, your dedication, calm, patience, humility and sense of mission, augur well for this term of office".

"As parts of a team, always seek to lead by example", he urged, "prioritising collective success and the success of the institution".

Nyusi added that, when he became President in 2015, he took up the fight against corruption as "one of our strategic and priority objectives. We were clearly aware that the fight against corruption is permanent".

For her part, Buchili said she faces the challenge of implementing the PGR's strategic plan, and the priorities laid down in her previous term of office, notably the need to strengthen the institution in terms of human and material resources.