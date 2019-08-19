Namibia: Lone Women's Rape Suspect in Court

The alleged Goreangab Dam rapist and robber of lone women made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura on Friday.

Police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said Fillipus Hamutenya (37) was charged with rape and robbery, although he only appeared in court for robbery.

His case was postponed to 19 December to allow him to apply for legal aid.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni said it would not be in the public interest to release him on bail.

"It is the accused's first appearance in court as he was in hospital when the matter appears [sic] on 6 August 2019. Many cases are [yet] to be opened, as many people have identified their stolen goods," said Shuuveni.

Hamutenya had spent two weeks at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital following a brutal attack by community members before his arrest on 4 August 2019. Khomas regional police commander, commissioner Joseph Shikongo earlier told The Namibian that close to five cases of rape have been opened by women who live alone. The women claim that Hamutenya broke into their shacks, and forced them to cook for him before raping them.

Hamutenya was arrested after he allegedly entered a shack where he used a firearm to threaten a man and his girlfriend before allegedly proceeding to rape her. As a result, Shikongo said the community tailed him to his house, where it was discovered that he had also been stealing from the community.

The Namibian observed that the suspect was shuffling in pain as he walked due to the wounds inflicted by the community.

Hamutenya is being held at the Wanaheda police holding cells.