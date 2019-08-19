Malawi: Civil Sporting Inflict More Misery to Masters

Malawi's CAF Confederations Cup representative Masters Security Football Club on Sunday finished the domestic 2019 Pokopoko elite TNM Super League first round on a poor note after they suffered a 3-0 demolition in the hands of Civil Sporting Club.

Civil and Masters battle for the ball.

The Civil Servants scored their goals through Fletcher Bandawe who registered a brace and Raphael Phiri.

It was a high tempered game more especially from Masters side as they in return spent their time protesting referees decisions rather than concentrating on their game.

They were accusing the officiating team of favouring Civil.

The protests led to the sending off Chikondi Maloya and assistant coach Elia Kananji for over-reacting towards the decision of the referee of the day Agness Chamaele.

After the match, all members of Masters Technical Team refused to grant the media an interview.

On the other hand, Civil Sporting team manager Gabriel Chirwa described the win as an encouragement as they await second round kick off.

"This win is an encouragement to us to start on a high in the second round. We were unlucky to have lost five consecutive games at the middle of the first round season otherwise we could have been at a top position," said Chirwa.

The Civil Servants have finished the first round on position seven with 24 points from 15 games.

They managed seven wins, three draws and five losses.

According to Chirwa, the executive will sit down and do a post-mortem of first round and strategise on what must be done to have a successful second round season.