Namibia: Ex-Educators Take On Erundu School Renovation

Former pupils of the Erundu Combined School at Oshakati in the Oshana region have embarked on a project to raise funds for renovations of the school's dilapidated classrooms.

The state of the classrooms have raised concern about the safety of the pupils, its principal, Festus Kandjala, told The Namibian last week.

He said the current state of the school is not conducive to teaching and learning.

In 2010, it was considered one of the best schools in Namibia, but has since lost this status, although it still strives to regain this position.

The tables and chairs at the school are in a bad state, and the roofs of some classrooms are falling apart.

Kandjala pointed out that some of the classrooms are no longer in a state of being occupied, and entering the building exposes pupils to harsh weather conditions at times.

"We need new classrooms. The school looks filthy, and the cracks in the walls need to be fixed," he observed.

He thus called on all former pupils of the school and business people to assist the school.

Kandjala could, however, not give a figure of how much money would be needed to give the school a facelift. It is home to over 1200 pupils.

The former pupils from 1990 to 2000, spearheaded by Sirka Emvula, will be hosting a reunion as well as a fun walk on 13 and 14 September this year in aid of the school.

"The underlying aim of the event is to raise funds towards the renovation of the school's classroom blocks, as well as to get together in a recollection of memories," Emvula said.

The two-day event will commence with a career fair for Grade 9 and Grade 12 pupils, which will be followed by a gala dinner and handing over of donations.

On 14 September, the school will have a fun walk, starting from Shali Complex up to the school grounds. The parents, teachers and pupils will later take part in sports activities.

The government has been struggling with the renovation of schools, building of new hostels, and maintenance of infrastructure.

During a recent townhall meeting at Eenhana, Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi, the presidential adviser on constitutional affairs and private sector interface, said the government is hard at work to address some of these challenges.