Namibia: Hearse Carrying Body of NDF Member Overturns

The military hearse conveying the coffin of the late Namibian Defence Force (NDF) sergeant major, warrant officer class one Leonard Iiyambo, overturned on Friday near Ondangwa.

According to the Ministry of Defence's public relations officer, lieutenant colonel Petrus Shilumbu, the driver was alone in the vehicle carrying the body of the late Iiyambo from Windhoek to Ongwediva in the Oshana region when it overturned.

The driver was treated at a local hospital, and discharged.

Shilumbu could not shed more light on the condition of the body of the former NDF sergeant major, saying he had no further details.

"The only thing I can say is that the driver was on official mission, and it is unfortunate that he was involved in the accident, but thank God he survived," he added.

Contacted for comment on Saturday, Namibian Police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said her office has not received any information in relation to the incident.

Iiyambo died at Keetmanshoop State Hospital on 10 August 2019 after a short illness. He was in the southern town for the annual NDF sports games when he fell ill.

His burial was scheduled to take place on Saturday at Omatando number three near Ongwediva.

