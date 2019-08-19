Tanzania: Yanga Revive Hopes With AFC Leopards

SKIPPER Papy Tshishimbi lifted Y oung Africans after scoring the only goal against ten-man AFC Leopards from Kenya in a friendly match held yesterday here at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium.

The captain headed home in the 83rd minute from a close range connecting well a corner kick from Patrick Sibomana to wake up Yanga fans inside the fully packed venue.

Yanga used the game to scale up the team ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League second leg battle against Township Rollers set in Gaborone, Botswana this weekend.

The two sides shared spoils after a 1-1 draw from their first leg encounter played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam recently.

It was Y anga who scored a late equaliser to make the reverse match even harder for them since they desperately need a victory to stand a chance of sailing into the next round of the continent's biggest football competition.

A scoreless draw in Botswana will be a big advantage for Rollers to proceed further into the competition courtesy of their away goal they netted in Dar es Salaam.

Y esterday's match was the second friendly clash for Y anga who previously succumbed to a 2-0 defeat from Polisi Tanzania FC at Ushirika ground, results which were better for the newly promoted top flight league side based in Moshi.

The game was more concentrated at the centre with minimal action at the goal mouth of each team as most of the attempts were either off the target or easily dealt by goalkeepers.

In the opening exchanges, the pace of the match was slow as each team seemingly played with big caution not to concede a quick goal to avoid being taken away from the game.

However, it was an improvement for the hosts as compared with their past game they went down 2-0 to Polisi Tanzania. They played with determination to win even though it came in the late stages.

In the 13th minute, Yanga had a real chance to take the lead as Tshishimbi was left one on one with Leopards goalkeeper Benjamin but the former's header went few inches from the target.

AFC Leopards striker Vincent Oburu, on several occasion, troubled Y anga right back Paul Godfrey, something which led him to pick the game's first yellow card in the early stages of the match.

As the two sides went for break, neither of them had an advantage prior to the second half. The hosts began the last half like a house on fire, exploring every possible means to score the much awaited goal to bring back confidence in the team ahead of the Gaborone mission.

Yanga Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera was the first to adjust his squad, calling to bench Sadney U rikhob for Mrisho Ngasa in the 62nd minute before resting Juma Balinya for David Molinga in the 72nd minute.

Again, in the 87t h minute, Patrick Sibomana was benched for Issa Bigirimana. The visitors suffered a blow in the 90th minute as Vincent Oburu received marching orders following his reckless challenge on Tshishimbi.