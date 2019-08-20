Nigeria: Ekweremadu Returns to Nigeria After Assault in Germany

Photo: Daily Trust
Ike Ekweremadu.
19 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kemi Busari

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has returned to Nigeria three days after being physically assaulted in Germany.

Mr Ekweremadu returned to the country on Monday, his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.

"Yes, he's back to Nigeria," Mr Anichukwu said in a telephone conversation.

His return comes three days after members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra attacked him while attending a programme in Numberg, Germany.

Many Nigerians have condemned the attack on the lawmaker, while some have supported the group.

In the one-minute video, the mob chanted 'go back' while trying to deny Mr Ekweremadu entry.

The lawmaker had initially retreated but later turned back towards the entrance of the venue. In reaction, the men furiously dragged Mr Ekweremadu out of the venue, ripping his cloth.

The senator has since identified his attackers to be members of the proscribed IPOB.

Reacting to the attack, IPOB, in a statement on Sunday, said it has ordered its members in 100 countries across the world to attack Igbo leaders anytime they see them.

The group accuse the politicians of not speaking out against insecurity in the South East region.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.