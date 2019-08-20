Nigeria: Ekweremadu Returns to Nigeria After Assault in Germany

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has returned to Nigeria three days after being physically assaulted in Germany.
Mr Ekweremadu returned to the country on Monday, his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.
"Yes, he's back to Nigeria," Mr Anichukwu said in a telephone conversation.
His return comes three days after members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra attacked him while attending a programme in Numberg, Germany.
Many Nigerians have condemned the attack on the lawmaker, while some have supported the group.
In the one-minute video, the mob chanted 'go back' while trying to deny Mr Ekweremadu entry.
The lawmaker had initially retreated but later turned back towards the entrance of the venue. In reaction, the men furiously dragged Mr Ekweremadu out of the venue, ripping his cloth.
The senator has since identified his attackers to be members of the proscribed IPOB.
Reacting to the attack, IPOB, in a statement on Sunday, said it has ordered its members in 100 countries across the world to attack Igbo leaders anytime they see them.
The group accuse the politicians of not speaking out against insecurity in the South East region.
Read the original article on Premium Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.