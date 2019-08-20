Rwanda: Mashami Re-Appointed Amavubi Head Coach

The Ministry of Sports and Culture (MINISPOC), through the Football Federation (Ferwafa) have concluded talks with Vincent Mashami to continue with the national football team Amavubi in the capacity of head coach for the next one year.

According to a top official at Ferwafa, the two parties had by Monday agreed terms with the tactician and what was remaining was to put the pen to paper.

Mashami, whose contract had come to an end, left the senior national team with no substantive coach for the past couple of weeks as authorities weighed their options.

Speaking to Times Sports, the Secretary General of the federation, Regis-Francois Uwayezu said that the deal was almost done to have Mashami back in charge of the senior national team.

Uwayezu said "We have talked to many (prospective coaches) but we have chosen him."

According to reliable sources, Mashami will take charge of the national team for the next one year.

Mashami beat other coaches like Francis Haringingo of Police FC and former Amavubi tactician Stephen Constantine, among others, according to sources.

The Rwandan tactician takes back the realms of the team with 12 days to the preliminary round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda will play against Seychelles in a first leg encounter slated to take place at People's Stadium on September 2 before hosting the return leg on September 10 at Kigali Stadium for a spot in the world cup qualifying group stages.