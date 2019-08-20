Rwanda: First Lady Jeannette Kagame to Speak at Major Youth Conference in Namibia

20 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

First Lady Jeannette Kagame is expected, on Tuesday, to address the #BeFreeNationBuilding Dialogue at Nampower Convention Centre in Namibia's capital Windhoek, according to an official statement.

The forum is an initiative of Her Excellency Mrs Monica Geingos, the First Lady of Namibia, that seeks to encourage open dialogue amongst young people, regarding issues affecting them.

Mrs. Kagame arrived in Namibia on Monday together with President Paul Kagame on a three-day state visit to the Southern African country.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame will attend the interactive youth Forum as the Guest of Honour, at the invitation of her Namibian counterpart, First Lady Geingos.

A delegation of Rwandans is also expected to take part in the forum, which will attract youth activists, political and community leaders and the media, among others.

Among them is Bishop John Rucyahana, the Chairman of the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC) and Monique Nsanzabaganwa, the Deputy Governor at the National Bank of Rwanda, and First Vice Chairperson of Unity Club.

According to the organisers, the intention of the forum is to unpack issues around intergenerational trauma of post-conflict societies and best practice approaches related to ensuring social harmony.

Organisers say the forum is a unique opportunity for young people to learn from Rwandan experts, while encouraging open communication between youth, experts and members of the Namibian central government.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Southern Africa
East Africa
Children
Namibia
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.