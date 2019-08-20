Rwanda: First Lady Jeannette Kagame to Speak at Major Youth Conference in Namibia

First Lady Jeannette Kagame is expected, on Tuesday, to address the #BeFreeNationBuilding Dialogue at Nampower Convention Centre in Namibia's capital Windhoek, according to an official statement.

The forum is an initiative of Her Excellency Mrs Monica Geingos, the First Lady of Namibia, that seeks to encourage open dialogue amongst young people, regarding issues affecting them.

Mrs. Kagame arrived in Namibia on Monday together with President Paul Kagame on a three-day state visit to the Southern African country.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame will attend the interactive youth Forum as the Guest of Honour, at the invitation of her Namibian counterpart, First Lady Geingos.

A delegation of Rwandans is also expected to take part in the forum, which will attract youth activists, political and community leaders and the media, among others.

Among them is Bishop John Rucyahana, the Chairman of the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC) and Monique Nsanzabaganwa, the Deputy Governor at the National Bank of Rwanda, and First Vice Chairperson of Unity Club.

According to the organisers, the intention of the forum is to unpack issues around intergenerational trauma of post-conflict societies and best practice approaches related to ensuring social harmony.

Organisers say the forum is a unique opportunity for young people to learn from Rwandan experts, while encouraging open communication between youth, experts and members of the Namibian central government.