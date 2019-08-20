Kenya to Host Africa Bowls Championships

20 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya men and women's team are out to cash on the home advantage as they launch their quest for the Africa State Bowls Championships title starting Tuesday at Nairobi Club and Karen Country Club.

The country is hosting the championships for the first time since 2011 with six countries taking part including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia and Botswana.

The men's competition is taking place at Karen Country Club with the women battling it out at Nairobi Club.

Each team has five men and as many women apart from Namibia that brought men's team only.

The competition across the genders are in four categories; singles, pairs, trips and fours where South Africa will be defending both the men and women's trips and pairs titles. The last edition of the biennial event was staged in South Africa.

And Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed was at hand to officially open this year's championships at Nairobi Club where she rallied Team Kenya to put their best foot and throws forward.

"I wish to warmly welcome all the visiting players and their supporters to the country," Mohammed said. "It's my hope you will enjoy the tournament but it's important to remember that our country has a lot to offer beyond sports."

Esther Walker, who was voted the most valuable player during the 2017 Africa State Bowls Championships, makes the Kenya women's team that also has Christine Mbae, Frida Mwangi, Celestine Masila and Susan Wambugu.

Walker and Wambugu were in the Team Kenya for the Atlantic Championships that was held in Cardiff, Wales in May this year where Kenya put up a sterling show to qualify for the World Bowls Championships slated for May next year in Australia.

Benson Kariuki and Joseph Kitosi, who also qualified for the world event, are among the players flying Kenya's flag in the men's event. Others are Joseph Njagi, Cephas Kimwaki and James Ngugi.

"We have been practising since the team was selected in April this year. These are worthy players and for sure they will deliver medals," said Walker.

Kenya finished third in women's trips and pairs during the 2017 event while the men settled for fifth. Walker noted that South Africa have always been their biggest opposition. "They are equally wary of us since we have beaten them before in the women's events."

The championship gets underway at 8.15am with men and women's singles and fours which will be played daily until Wednesday afternoon when the pairs and trips start.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.